LETTER: Online attackers are ridiculous

Those who criticise people like Elliot Locke for ‘cultural appropriation’ - because he is a white man sporting dreadlocks - are being quite ridiculous.

I wonder if they would say the same thing about, say, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who won the title of BBC Young Musician of the Year 2016.

He is a brilliant cellist who has mastered some of the great works of white European classical composers - and he is a black man of African descent.

Should he be accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ too? Of course not.

And would these abusive critics say that Third World people shouldn’t write books, use mobile phones, the Internet, medicines etc, because they were invented by white people?

Or copying legal and political systems, scientific and engineering knowledge, railways, cars, planes and so on all because they are the products of predominantly white societies?

The idiots who are hounding Elliot should get off his back and crawl back under their stones. They are not ‘social justice warriors; they are just prejudiced fools.

D.Roberts

Roundwood Road

St Leonards

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.