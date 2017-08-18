Letter on behalf of all whelks

From: Steve ‘the Whelk’ Barnes, Battle Crescent, Hastings

I would like to write to say thank you to the kind person who wrote in last week highlighting the issue of whelk eating competitions.

Whelks lead a fairly simple life and although a couple of seconds in the limelight might seem a more interesting way to shuffle off this mortal coil it does demean our very existence somewhat.

I would also like to point out that a number of other sea dwelling Gastropoda and indeed crustaceans feel the same way.