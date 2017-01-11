LETTER: Mince pies have been plentiful

I read a doctor’s advice, that one’s waist measurement should be less than half one’s height.

Oh. It is unlikely that, at 85, I could grow another 15in taller, sadly. That would be a tall order.

So it’s (wholemeal) bread, (tap) water and lots of greens for a few months. How boring. Perhaps I can allow myself a little (lean) meat sometimes.

At least the mince-pie season is all but over. Such goodies have been plentiful this year.

Michael Plumbe

The Bourne

Hastings

