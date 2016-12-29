LETTER: Link Road has not eased traffic

The A259 may be quieter but since the Link Road has opened, travelling South of the A21 has been terrible around the Junction Road area, with The Ridge being busier and traffic not being able to access it.

If the queue is only to Claremont School it is a bonus. Rumour is that Maplehurst Road is to be made into a cul-de-sac. When it was closed recently, the traffic was back as far as Sedlescombe Golf Course.

Traffic from Battle is held up at The Ridge/Queensway junction. Traffic from Ore has to negotiate schools, a hospital and an industrial estate.

The Link Road has not been useful to people living further inland, as it is still quicker to travel via Ninfield to Bexhill.

Only the southbound half of the Harrow Bridge is used. It was designed for the A21 to be a dual carriageway.

M. Smith

Ridgeway

Hurst Green

