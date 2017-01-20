LETTER: Letter raises a serious point

Mike Rosner in his letter entitled ‘Are churches more dangerous?’ uses a little humour to get a serious point across. Is it really necessary for churches to have two safety persons and trains only one person - the driver?

First I imagine a train full of people chugging through the countryside with beautiful views.

Then I turn my thoughts to the Bible being read in church on a Sunday. Dragons, leviathans (sea monsters) and charging unicorns. Assassinations, murders, wars. Thousands being killed and rivers of blood.

Perhaps the churches should have whole teams for the health and safety of those who attend!

Paul Minter

Constable Way

Bexhill

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.