LETTER: Information on the ‘Tubman’

I was amused to find when checking on a letter in last week’s Observer about the ‘action man’ jumping into the sea and climbing into a tub.

I found that Alfred Mills Stonham, known as Biddy the Tubman, has a larger entry in Google than many of our civic dignitaries. From Sir Arthur Du Cros, a local MP who organised in 1909 the first transport of troops by motor vehicle, Sidney Little, The Concrete King who was one of the designers of the Mulberry Harbours, Jane Amstad, a great charity fundraiser and Freeman of the city of London, and Michael Foster, the first Labour MP for Hastings and now Lord Lieutenant of the county.

I just thought, how very Hastings.

N.G. Bacon

Harold Road

Hastings

