LETTER: How dangerous are hidden wells?

I read with sadness and concern the story in The Observer about the cow which drowned in a disused water-tank on Fairlight.

Not too many years ago, a couple bought a large house built into the hill in George Street which had a basement.

This was dark and they never went into it. One day a builder, with small child in tow, had to go down. He came up almost white with fright - ‘you never told me there was a well down there’.

The well, still full of water, had been lightly covered. The owners did not know about it and it was not on any plan. What if...

The Old Town had many wells and tanks, in gardens and basements. I know of at least six, which appear to be safe enough.

However, how many more could still be dangerous?

Michael Plumbe

The Bourne

Hastings

