LETTER: Heart breaks for people in homes

Last week the residents and relatives of three care homes in St Leonards and Eastbourne received very worrying letters that caused considerable anxiety among many of them.

This week, senior managers of New Century Care held meetings with the residents, relatives and staff of Leolyn Care Home, Clyde House and Tredgar House.

The appalling news they received was that all three homes would be closed by March 31, 2017 and the properties subsequently sold.

The cost of the upkeep of the buildings was stated as the main reason for the closure. This is the same reason New Century Care gave for closing St Pauls Care Home in St Leonards last year. At the end of 2014/ beginning of 2015, the then owners of New Century Care sold all their properties across the country, including those in Scotland to an overseas investment company. I wonder if the real reason for the closure of the properties in East Sussex is that they are no longer profitable enough. Certainly not for the parent investment company.

Whatever the true reasons for closing these three homes and St Pauls, the very heavy handed way the situation has been managed and giving only two and half month’s notice, has left many residents and certainly my friend at Leolyn Care home deeply distressed.

Imagine how you would feel, if you and all the residents in homes in your street were told that through no fault of your own, you had to leave your homes and would not be able to come back to them. Now imagine what it must be like for the residents in those three care homes who are frail, elderly, some with dementia and all very vulnerable.

My heart breaks for all the residents and staff at the affected homes. I hope and pray that they are all able to find new caring and compassionate homes to live in and work in.

Carole Goddard

Pilot Road

Hastings

