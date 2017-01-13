LETTER: Dismay at visit to Hastink town

On a recent visit to Hastink town,

I came home to Suffolk with a frown.

A lovely place, even on a winter’s day,

So just imagine my dismay...

Visiting relatives recently moved there,

I was shocked, does no one care?

Dog poo everywhere we went,

On every path and each pavement.

Get some bins, provide some bags

Do whatever you can...

You are letting yourselves down,

When anyone is walking in your town.

T. Dalziel

Plough Lane

Sudbury

Suffolk

