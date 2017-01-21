LETTER: Clean up after your poo-ches

T Dalziel gives us a poem on dog poo in Hastink (your punny headline - oooh) last week (January 13).

A friend, opening up her shop, found a small pink bag on her doorstep, neatly done up as if it were a wee gift.

A few days earlier I had found a similar little blue bag by the door of the church. Perhaps it was pink from a bitch, blue, a dog.

To be fair, at least the muck was not left on the street for us to step in. All the same, I wish dog owners would realise that we really don’t want their poo-ches’ pretty pong-perfumed pestilent putrefying poo-package presents, ta ever so. There are litter bins nearby.

One friend saw a loose dog leave its poo. He scooped the mess into a bag, followed the dog home, and left the bag outside the owner’s front door. That’s enterprise for you.

I wish I could find the front doors for the pink and blue bags.

Michael Plumbe

The Bourne

Hastings

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.