LETTER: ‘Bunker’ not sole cause of landslips

I refer to your recent article on Rocklands costs which says: “SEG believes the building of a holiday let, dubbed a ‘bunker’ by the group, has led to landslips and destruction of the natural environment in the area.”

SEG (Save Ecclesbourne Glen) would like to point out that it has never believed nor stated that the construction of the bunker has been the cause of the landslips in the area. SEG believe that various unauthorised developments on the lower slopes such as car parks, roads, terracing, tree felling and installation of eight unauthorised caravans have contributed to changes in drainage patterns which have been a factor in causing the landslip.

Ugly and intrusive as the bunker is, it is just one of many developments at Rocklands that have contributed to the destruction of the natural environment and visual amenity of the area.

Wholesale removal of trees and screening has made the caravan site highly visible from all areas of the Country park and SEG believe has contributed to slope instability and changes to drainage patterns.

Chris Hurrell

On behalf of SEG

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.