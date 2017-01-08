LETTER: Bins were not emptied - again

I telephoned the council’s waste and recycling department because, once again, our bins have not been emptied.

I was informed by a recorded voice that I was fourth in the queue; that my call was important and I would be answered as soon as possible. This was repeated every single minute.

After 20 minutes I was second in the queue. An hour went by and I hung up.

I have lost count of the times our bins have been overlooked and, by-the-way, we are still waiting to receive boxes so we can recycle our glass, but we have not noticed a reduction in our council tax bills.

Margaret Winchester

Battle Road

St Leonards

