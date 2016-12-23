LETTER: Be mindful of wasted food

I find it useful to have with me a few sealable freezer-bags when I go out at this time of year.

One day I was out for lunch and buffet-supper events.

I came home with half a turkey leg, three sprouts, two crunchy roast potatoes, some other vegetables, a wee sausage wrapped in bacon, a slab of Christmas pudding, half a meringue, a few small pork pies and a handful of sandwiches (someone else grabbed the spare mince pies – damn).

All this food would have been binned, had I not ‘rescued’ it.

Waste not, want not, say I.

Michael Plumbe

The Bourne

Hastings

