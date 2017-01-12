LETTER: Any information on action man?

I was a young boy visiting St Leonard’s (West Hill) on holiday with my parents and sister and brother.

Previously we stayed at Filsham waterworks where my Grandad was manager and his father before him.

One of the popular sights was to see a man jump off Hastings pier and swim to a wooden barrel and then spin around using a short oar.

Is there any information on this action man?

John Williams

Denham Lane

Chalfont St Peter

Buckinghamshire

