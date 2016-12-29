LETTER: Abuse victims need support

I read with much interest the item in Hastings Observer of 23/12/16 about the new service to support the victims of domestic violence.

As well meaning as these new ideas are, in the long run it is the lack of recognition by the courts that this is a serious crime and especially to the victims who in many cases suffer in silence for years and, in thankfully few cases, end up dead.

Even in the case of death by domestic violence, the courts seem to hand out the most pathetic sentences with all the excuses of mental health issues, and provocation being put forward to hand out a lesser period in prison, in fact anything to keep people out of prison is the order of the day.

Many sentences across the board now are a total insult to the victim, domestic violence cases are no exception.

Almost weekly we read of domestic violence offenders being let off with community orders or a suspended sentence, or a conditional discharge, the poor victims have no respite from these rotten bullies and suffer years of abuse that affects the victim’s mental state and the anguish of children who witness this seemingly increasing offence.

When the courts show they are really serious in getting to grips with this crime, perhaps then we will see offending drop and the victims at last having some peace from violence in their own home.

Derek Stocker

Duke Street

Bexhill

