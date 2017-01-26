Let public have a say on proposal

I gather that there is a proposal afoot for Hastings Borough Council to close several public lavatories to save money.

If there is any truth in this rumour, please let the people of the town have their say.

Should this false economy go ahead, all borough council buildings should be opened up for the public’s convenience, for locals and tourists alike, and advertise the fact, regardless of what the buildings are called.

(Ref. Aquila versus Muriel Matters House... how much did that ludicrous name-change cost, by the way?)

Apparently there is a petition on social media to save our loos, but not all of us use this medium, so come on Observer, it’s your time to shine.

