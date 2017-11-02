Leader’s analysis was informative

From: M M Graves, Ore Place, Hastings

Councillor Peter Chowney gave an excellent, measured and informative analysis. (We’re leaving the EU, but how will this affect Hastings? Observer, Friday, October 27).

The last thing Hastings needs is to lose the EU funding it received for years, and which helped improve its economy vastly. The last thing the UK needs is to cut itself from the largest market in the world conveniently situated on its doorstep.