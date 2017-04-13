It’s time to stop over-developing

From: D.Roberts, Roundwood Road, St Leonards

I fully endorse the concerns expressed by residents about plans for massive housing developments in The Ridge area, as reported by Richard Gladstone in last week’s Observer (7/4/17).

In addition to the 55 houses mentioned in the article, there are plans to build around 65 houses at Holmhurst St Mary, and 140 homes on Harrow Lane Playing Fields. Imagine how many more vehicles this would add to an area already blighted by excess traffic and over-stretched public services. I should add that I have been expressing these concerns for some time now, not only in public consultations, but also to Cllr. Robert Cooke (Ashdown ward) who has similar misgivings about these plans because of the vastly increased traffic flow on The Ridge in the wake of the Combe Valley Way bypass (and the even more traffic that will be generated by the building of some 2000 houses in North-East Bexhill).

Hastings Borough is now too full of people and cars to sanction any more major developments like these: it’s time to stop. And, lastly, as the Harrow Lane Playing fields belong to the public, perhaps the people in Ashdown ward should decide its fate - by referendum.

