Is UK worst place to be unwell?

From: Derek Stocker, Duke Street, Bexhill

Great news locally for us all (Hastings Observer, Friday, July 7) that SECAmb the South East Coast Ambulance Service, has completed an order for forty two new ambulances for the region.

I wonder if it could be arranged that apart from that wonderful news, the NHS could supply us all with a raft of new GPs that are currently proving unavailable locally so those people in pain or unwell can consult them instead of the increasing practice of having to visit A&E.

The availability of appointments at local GPs seems to be falling and apart from being kept on the telephone for ages re-dialling a number that is often unanswered, people especially the elderly are not only feeling ignored they also feel that their conditions worsen while waiting for GP appointments, and then if that goes well, the often multi cancelled referrals to hospital specialists. Is the UK really the worst place in Europe to be unwell and obtain the services of a doctor?