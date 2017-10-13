Information on long-lost relative

From: Barbara Greenfield, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway

I’m looking for any information about Robert Henry Stephenson (Harry) last seen in the mid 1950s in Hastings when he would have been in his 40s.

He was my mum’s father and will most likely be deceased now, or 108 years old! My mum is getting on herself and would like to know what happened to him. He worked at the Gypsum mine though was rather a jack of all trades I believe.