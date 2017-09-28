Hope fines are being reinvested

From: Susan Blackwell, Old Humphrey Avenue, Hastings

On Wednesday, September 13 my partner was filmed discarding the butt of a hand-rolled cigarette into the gutter outside Quaker House in South Terrace, Hastings.

On confrontation from an enrolment officer working on behalf on a private company ‘Kingdom Services Group’, he offered to pick up the cigarette end, which he did, and carried it to a bin several yards away.

He received an on the spot fine of £80.

Admittedly my partner was in the wrong, but part of the problem of littering is that there is not enough bins in Hastings, and the few bins that there are, are often full to overflowing.

I applaud the council for now taking action by employing environmental enrolment officers, but sincerely hope that the fines they are taking from members of the public is going back into being spent on more bins, and more street cleaners.