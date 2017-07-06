Hope dog made it home safely

From: Susan Lee, Norman Road, St Leonards

On Thursday, June 29 at around 2pm, I was stopped at the traffic lights at the junction of Battle Road and Old Church Road when I noticed a young Jack Russell dog running panic-stricken in and out of the traffic.

It has a collar and lead so must have got away from its owner.

Several cars swerved to avoid it and I, with some other drivers, stopped to try and catch it, but to no avail.

It took off fast, heading in the road towards Silverhill.

It was upsetting to see the poor animal so terrified and I wondered if it got home safely. Maybe one of your readers could let us drivers know.