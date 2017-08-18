Hope club takes note of concerns

From: David Tyler, Wrestwood Road, Bexhill

In common with other Bexhillians, my wife and I have been appalled by the graphic nature of the Club XS billboards displayed in the town recently and would like to applaud those who have spoken out against them in your paper today.

I have no objections to this club if it conducts itself discreetly but to peddle its wares so openly like this is objectionable in the extreme. I hope that the club will take note of the concerns raised and will ensure that it does not repeat such a PR error.