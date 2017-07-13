Help tracing son of televised man

From: Richard Walder, Charleston Road, Eastbourne

I am researching the life and technical achievements of John Logie Baird.

While chatting to a tennis steward at the tennis championship in College Road, Eastbourne, I was told that a regular passer-by was the son of the first man to be televised by the Hastings inventor of television.

He was very proud of the fact that his father, William Edward Taynton, was the first person to be televised.

He was an office boy working in Hastings when he was given half a crown by Baird to stand in front of his rudimentary camera. Taynton collected a great deal of information on Baird which he then handed down to his son. I wonder if it might be possible to trace his son via an article in your newspaper.

He must be getting on in years and this might be the last chance to contact him. I have tried many avenues but all have returned a blank.