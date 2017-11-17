Have sympathy for the homeless

From: P. Franklin, Harold Road, Hastings
One in 316 people are homeless – what a terrible legacy for 2017.
When Government and local councils want to build new homes, there are protests from people who are living in comfortable homes.
In the Observer last week, page five – articles about homeless people and protesters against new homes on the same page. Come on protesters, have a little sympathy for your fellow man.
