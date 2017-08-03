Greats foods are available to buy

Have your say

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

I now learn that John, who has started a delicatessen there (excellent smelly cheeses) and Gary the butcher will both supply a limited variety of these commodities.

Gary has some unusual meats these days.

Last week I was ‘a shopper for a hopper’, buying kangaroo rump and burgers from him.

He is also about the last place in Hastings to supply tripe. Delicious.

For £10 you can have a ‘Hastings Card’ which gives you 10 per cent off your purchases in participating shops. I’ve recouped my money many times over.