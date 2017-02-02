Great support for poppy appeal

May I thank all the kind people who have helped with The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal whether it was collecting, donating, counting or any of the many aspects of this large task.

Without the support of everyone, it would not be possible to raise the huge sums of money that we achieve, therefore enabling the Legion to assist ex-service and serving personnel and their families who are in need of help.

The Poppy Appeal year does not finish until the end of September 2017, to date in Hastings and St Leonards we have raised £55,628.41.

Once again a huge thank you to every one.

