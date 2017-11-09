GPs are already over-stretched

From: David Barry, Verulam Place, Hastings

I am extremely concerned about the news that those who have been displaced by GP surgeries closing are being imposed on the ever diminishing number of surgeries locally.

All local surgeries are already over-stretched and newly-qualified GPs, given the country-wide dearth, opt to work in areas where there are less social issues adding to the population’s health problems than we have locally.

Now the few GPs left, who are already struggling to cope, will either find it financially impossible to continue or will offer an even worse service than they currently do.