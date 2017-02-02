GP is deserving of recognition

I was very pleased to learn from the Observer that Priory Road Surgery has been rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission. Well deserved in my opinion.

I have been registered with Priory Road Surgery nearly 40 years now and both my family and I have always received an excellent service from them.

These days it is sadly rare to find a surgery where you can walk in without an appointment and see your GP on a ‘first come, first served’ basis (appointments are also available). The staff always have full medical records to hand and remain extremely helpful and polite whatever the circumstances.

I have always thought myself very fortunate to receive the service I have had from Priory Road Surgery and I am glad that this has now been officially recognised.

