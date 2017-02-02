Get tough on police attackers

The news in Hastings Observer (27/1/17) that assaults on police are in the hundreds every year makes damning reading.

Any assault on these officers is an assault on the people who are trying against all the odds especially now, to protect all of us.

Nobody is perfect but the basically thankless task that these officers strive to achieve is made all the harder by countless cutbacks and the seemingly non-existent backing by the courts.

If any of us have a crime problem we first think, police, but there are so many reductions in man hours on the beat and personnel in general the job is made more difficult each and every year.

The courts need to get tough on those that attack those who try to protect us and it seems that the courts will do anything but put people in prison, and that makes a lawless merry go round of crime and little or no punishment.

When the courts in the UK and the short-sighted judges get it that those who are there to protect us all need the protection of the law as well, maybe we will see each and every attack on the police taken seriously for a change.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.