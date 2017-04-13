Differences in custody centres

From: Angela Durand, Pett Level Road, Hastings

Your article on page two of the Observer dated April about the treatment of detainees in police cells in Sussex reminded me of a comment made to me a long time ago by a Turkish police officer on a visit to the Hastings police station.

He had been observing suspects brought into custody. I asked him about his visit. He replied: “It is unbelievable! Almost the first question asked of a suspect is ‘do you want tea, coffee or hot chocolate?’ It is not the same in Turkey.”

