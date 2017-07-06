Development has deficiencies

From: Janette Gallini, North Street, St Leonards

In your edition of Friday, June 30, 2017, Councillor Michael Wincott is quoted as praising the development of a 90-bed dementia care home on Chapel Park Road, which was approved on June 21, as providing ‘good quality care’.

This is despite letters of objection from myself and others pointing out that the design as approved has serious deficiencies, not only in the quality of care for a very vulnerable group of residents, but also in provisions for their safety.

There are identifiable health and safety and hygiene issues for both residents and staff, which would make infection control difficult, while the accommodation block at the back, housing 36 dementia patients, is inaccessible to pump, turntable and hydraulic lift fire trucks because of a low-arched access.

It is my sincerest hope that no major incident occurs at the home, but in light of Marlborough House and St Michael’s Hospice, it must be recognised that it is a possibility.