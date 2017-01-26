Concern at care home closures

I read with concern the claimed reason for the local care home closing down facilities shortly.

The spokesperson for New Century Care, the care home proprietors claiming their ‘absolute priority is the health,wellbeing and safety’ of residents sounds dubious when the intention is to empty the properties of residents and then sell these substantial properties.

This suggests that financial gain is their motivation.

