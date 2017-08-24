Cash will soon be a thing of the past

From: Mrs C. Reece, London Road, St Leonards

The older people who are disgusted at the way the big banks treat them by closing the tills, should transfer to the Nationwide Building Society and get treated like a customer, not a shareholder.

In the not too distant future, we are told that cash will be a thing of the past. Cheques are on the edge of extinction.

With debt at a record high, and shops closing as fast as pubs, it won’t be long before shopping centres are like ghost towns.

Ten of billions spent on a rail line to save 20 minutes on the journey. At 80 years of age, I do wonder if the world is going mad.