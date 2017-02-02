Car park state is unacceptable

Two or three years ago the Observer published a letter regarding the state of the car park at Rock-a-Nore, it was a mass of holes which during a rainy spell filled with water, and people getting out of their vehicles ended up with very wet feet.

After my letter, the borough did take action and the holes were filled, and further action was promised.

Imagine my dismay on a recent visit to find that the car park is fast returning to the same state of disrepair. What is happening to the money collected from the parking charges? Why are they not being used to keep this car park up to an acceptable standard?

While on the subject of repairs, St Helens Road from Dordrecht Way down to the Park Gates has been in a state of disrepair for over a year.

It is difficult trying to negotiate the number of ruts which are getting progressively worse. Further down a channel is beginning to form in the middle of the road. We are due the annual visit from the bikers soon.

