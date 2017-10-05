Campaign to protect statue

From: Ian Jarman, On behalf of CARE: Campaign for A ‘Roof’ for Edith

In reply to ‘This is an act of vandalism’ from Patricia Stephenson (September 22):

I agree that the statue of Edith and Harold in West Marina Gardens, St Leonards is in a woeful state of repair and I have been concerned for its future for some time.

There is a campaign to help protect it, called CARE: Campaign for A ‘Roof’ for Edith which has a Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/roof4edith/) and a Twitter feed @roof4edith, where you can learn more about it and follow/engage with its progress.

Much of the initial work is raising awareness of the statue’s plight, so your letter is very helpful. The key aims of the campaign are:

1. To design and install on site appropriate signage, information and screening facilities.

2. To design and erect some form of protection for the statue in its current location.

3. To achieve these mainly through running public design and fund-raising activities.

4. To use the resulting installations as a focus for continuing awareness and research on Edith and her milieu.

We are currently working with HBC Parks and Open Spaces department to design/provide an initial storyboard/information notice and signage for the statue, and we hope to be at the Battle Of Hastings celebrations at Battle Abbey on October 14 and 15 to further raise awareness.

I hope this helps: there is a long way to go, but public demand and outcry are essential to gain the necessary momentum and action.