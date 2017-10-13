Bringing end to embarrassment

From: Mike Lillington, St Helens Down, Hastings

I complained to Debenhams about its over-reaction by putting blue ultraviolet lights in its toilets. I had two responses: one, they had to for the safety of customers, especially children. Then another was that the council said they had to and all toilets are going to have blue lights, because of the closure of toilets in the centre of town.

Now they going to demolish them to end the embarrassment – a constant reminder that the council doesn’t really care about the town centre, and cannot do anything about the drug problem in town either.

Shame on the council and all those who went with the block vote to close them. Certainly not forward thinking.