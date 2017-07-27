Are there any traffic wardens?

From: Brenda Mackintosh, Edmund Road, Hastings

Do we have any traffic wardens in town any more?

On many occasions I have seen cars parked illegally on double yellow lines at the fountain roundabout on the front. Buses having to stop in the middle of the road to pick up passengers.

On Friday I watched a car transporter hold up traffic as he couldn’t get past parked cars.

The selfishness of drivers who think themselves beyond the law is very sad.

This is just one area of town. There are many others. Is it going to be a free-for-all on the roads of Hastings?