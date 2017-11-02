Any chance of a roundabout?

From: Richard Jenyon, St Helens Park Road, Hastings

Over the past few days, with the closure of St Helens Road, residents must have thought they were in heaven, waking up to the sight of cyclists and pedestrians. Wonderful.

While the work is being carried out, is there any chance of constructing a couple of mini-roundabouts at Dordrecht Way and St Helens Park Road, as these will reduce dangerous tailbacks most days.

While the infrastructure is on site it will be less expensive, there will be no need for a Highways 400 page report, and it will save the road being closed at a later date for other improvements.

Go on, I dare you.