From: Ian Shepherd, Vale Road, St Leonards

Barclays bank in Silverhill St Leonards is to close in November. Another service lost to the residents of Silverhill and area.

According to the bank, lack of ‘footfall’ through the branch makes it uneconomical to keep open.

They state that there are still local branches available being Rye 13 miles away, Bexhill five miles away or Hastings town centre. Anyone who has tried to use the self service tills in Hastings for anything other than withdrawing cash always seems to have difficulty, and I don’t think I will be travelling to the other branches mentioned.

The bank does say that ‘internet’ and ‘phone’ banking is available but this is not to everyone’s liking.

I have been a customer for many years and it will be sad to see the branch close – it offered a person to person service and staff always happy to help.

Will this be another empty shell in Silverhill? Stricklands gone, Coop gone, now Barclays to go, how long will it be before Lloyds bank decides to do the same?