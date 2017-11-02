Action needed on nuisance parking

From: Mr J White, Blacklands Drive, Hastings

I have had a car parked outside my house for some eight weeks. I reported it to the police only to be told that if it is legally parked (which it is ) and if it is taxed (which it is ) although it has no current MOT, there is nothing I can do about it.

I have made my local councillor aware of it and he said he is aware of several more similar vehicles in this area which he has tried to get something done about but to no avail.

This prompts me to ask, why do people acquire cars and not use them? Also, if it is like this in the Blacklands area, is it similar in other parts of the town? Is Hastings undergoing a nuisance parking epidemic?

With parking spaces currently at a premium, imagine how much more space could be freed up if all of these cars were moved. Surely something needs to be done and soon.