British democracy is held in the highest esteem across the world.

Given this, I have been particularly horrified to hear of the abuse, bullying and intimidation suffered by some of my colleagues, across the political spetrum, when running as candidates in the recent general election.

After the appalling murder of my colleague Jo Cox MP, all MPs have had to assess their safety and that of their families. Having held an inquiry at the Home Affairs Select Committee, I was horrified to take evidence from MPs who have faced abuse. Female MPs are particularly targeted, especially those who are black or asian, Jewish or Muslim.

Over the years, I have learned to manage the cowardly nonsense that comes my way; nonetheless, I was shocked to learn of some of the abuse that many of my female colleague faced during the election, with trolling on social media, racist graffiti and even death threats.

This unacceptable behaviour was exemplified by the threatening electronic messages that were received by another East Sussex MP, Caroline Ansell. The seriousness of this attack is exemplified in a message to Caroline where the constituent in question said he would, “personally come round to your house…and stab you to death”.

The abuse of politicians has the aim of shutting down debate and silencing those who democratically represent their communities. Abusers attempt to divide communities and segrogate people on the basis of their heritage, gender or views. It is crucial that we do not bow under these attacks; politics cannot become the realm of the few who shout the loudest.

Abuse and intimidation should have no place in our society and, in order to secure the future of our democracy, we must not tolerate it. No one should be put off standing for public office for fear of abuse. When political leaders and activists use hate and division to dominate the political debate, they create the space for violence to proliferate.