A public thanks to organisers

From: Councillor James Bacon, Old Hastings Ward, Hastings

I would like to thank the Hastings Week Committee, the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society and all of the volunteers for putting on such a fantastic array of events and activities during Hastings Week this year.

The whole week was a major success and with many of the events taking place in our beautiful Old Town, I thought it was only right to publicly thank everyone involved for their hard work and passion for this town.

My highlights included the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Classic Bike Show, the Sprat and Winkle Run, the Town Crier Competition and of course the famous Hastings Bonfire Parade which the Bonfire Society should be very proud of. This was a spectacular evening as always and such an honour to be part of.

We are all blessed to live in a town with not only an array of activities for all the family to enjoy, but also within a community where there are a plethora of talented and inspirational people who have Hastings at the heart of all that they do. I am very much looking forward to Hastings Week next year and already thinking of potential new events to propose, along with another poetry competition.