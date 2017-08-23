Your Bank Holiday weather for Sussex

With many events planned for the Bank Holiday weekend across the county, the weather is currently looking good for Sussex.

The Met Office-forecasted mini heatwave didn’t really arrive this week, but Saturday to Monday is expected to see plenty of sunshine and, so far, no rain.

Saturday is due to see sunny spells breaking through a fair amount of cloud.

The temperature for the weekend is expected to be around 24degC.

Sunday is again expected to be mainly sunny, with some cloud.

The Met office says Monday will be cooler but will remain sunny.