Youngsters see their dreams come true at mermaid school

A unique school which gives youngsters the chance to become mermaids, held a special workshop over Easter.

Monofin Mermaids was launched in Hastings in February 2016 by Sarah Jaban, and has enjoyed a hugely successful first year.

The school held a special mermaid workshop during the Easter holidays, which lasted three hours and was open to all competent swimmers aged seven and over. During this time, all budding mermaids were taught how to swim and move like a mermaid, while wearing a mermaid tail.

By the end of the class, the mermaids were able to showcase their dolphin kicks and mermaid handstands to stunned parents, who took photographs from poolside.

After the session, parent Frances Frost said: “A huge thank you for such a wonderful experience.

“Mermaid Elizabeth and Mermaid Lily had the most wonderful day, and you, without knowing it, made Elizabeth’s dream come true.”

Sarah added: “The class drew families down from London and Essex.

“Not only did the kids get to enjoy the course, the parents also took full advantage of our lovely seaside town after.

“All around a great day out for everyone.”

Sarah has had a life-long obsession with the ocean and decided to open the school after gaining a scuba diving master qualification.

While the primary aim is to provide children with a magical and memorable experience, Sarah and all the instructors take safety very seriously at the school.

The school’s mermaid tails are a sporting piece of equipment and are not toys.

To ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience, the mermaid instructors follow a strict safety policy and in order to participate, all students must be able to meet the school’s swim requirement skills.

Monofin Mermaids hosts birthday parties, hen dos and open days, providing the mermaid tails and monofin.

The next Mermaid Workshop will take place in Hastings on May 30, from 10am to 1pm. Availability is limited, so people are urged to book early in advance.

For more information about Monofin Mermaids, or to book for the upcoming workshop, visit www.monofinmermaids.com.

Videos and photographs from the Easter workshop can be found on the school’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/monofinmermaids and the schoool’s Instagram account at www.instagram.com/monofin_mermaids/.

