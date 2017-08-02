Youngsters raise funds for scanner at Conquest

An aspiring group of young volunteers from the National Citizen Service (NCS) are making a positive contribution to the local community by fundraising for the Conquest hospital’s, MRI Scanner Appeal.

The teenagers chose to fundraise for the hospital due to what they say is its ‘important part in the community’.

It is also a personal cause for some team members. Madison Braisby said: “Due to my illness, I make use of the current MRI scanner, which is now fourteen years old, and would like as many people as possible to benefit from a new one.”

The NCS group, nicknamed the ‘Mellows’, are pushing towards raising as much money and awareness as possible for the Scanner Appeal. In partnership with the Friends of the Conquest, the team have arranged a number of fundraising events, including bag packing at Sainsbury’s and a sponsored ten mile walk. They have also planned a family friendly quiz night at The London Trader, East Beach Street, Hastings next Thursday (August 10), 5-7.30pm. It includes both a main and a Disney/Superhero themed children’s quiz. Entry is adults £3.50, children £1.50. For more information, email ncsteammellow@gmail.com

Around £150,000 still needs to be raised to reach the target figure of £1 million for the new scanner.