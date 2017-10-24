Young team nets sponsor Adventure Golf backs Hastings Under Eights

The Hastings under-eight football team has a new sponsor in Hastings Adventure Golf.

The UK’s home of mini golf is supporting the town’s young players with this season’s football kit.

Manager of Hastings Adventure Golf, Simon Tompkins, said: “Hastings Adventure Golf likes to be involved in the local community so were delighted to be supporting this fantastic young team. They look great in the new kit and we wish them every success this season.” Nathan Grinham, manager of the Hastings U8’s said: “We are really delighted to have the support of Hastings Adventure Golf. The team children love the new strip and are looking forward to a winning season.” The Hastings under eights is a team of 12 players and is part of the Hastings United youth section.