Young sailor raises a huge sum for hospice

A young boy who completed a solo sail from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier has raised thousands of pounds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Max Tullett, who lives in Hastings and attends Ark Blacklands Academy, took on the ambitious challenge in October last year but has only just been given confirmation of the total funds raised.

The eight-year-old gathered an incredible £2,644 in donations – a sum which was bumped up to £3,644 a few weeks later thanks to a generous £1,000 donation from the family’s local TK Maxx store.

The youngster completed the 14 miles between Hastings and Eastbourne in two hours and 10 minutes. He started off by Eastbourne Pier with 13/14 knots of breeze, and did approximately 6mph on his Tera dinghy.

Max has been on boats all his life with his father and grandfather. His very first sail was when he was only two months old and he joined Pevensey Bay Sailing Club when he turned four. He decided to raise funds for charity and chose St Michael’s Hospice as it is his mother’s place of work.

Max was presented with a certificate from the hospice to thank him for his fundraising, and also received a letter from Hastings MP and Home Secretary Amber Rudd praising him for his efforts, and offering him a private tour of the House of Commons as a reward.

Max and his family wish to thank all those who donated so generously to his cause. His mother, Miroslava Dopiráková, said: “We are very proud of his achievements.

“Max is doing great in his sailing career – as well as regularly racing adults at Pevensey Bay Sailing Club, he is a member of Kent Sailing School Association and recently won four races out of 25 boats, despite being the youngest one there!”

Max is gearing up for his next competitive event – the National School Sailing Association (NSSA) youth regatta at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire at the end of the month.

