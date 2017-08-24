Young players bring classic to life

Talented young actors are set to bring a timeless Dickens classic to life at the Stables Theatre next week.

David Copperfield is one of the most popular novels of Charles Dickens: a vibrant, engaging story which is perfect for the stage.

Now the novel has been brought to life by 1066 Youth Theatre in an exciting new adaptation with a Steampunk sensibility.

An excellent cast of young people have worked with a team of professional directors and practitioners to create an amazing theatrical production.

Performed with an original modern approach, this performance by 1066 Youth Theatre combines high quality drama, comedy and music to stage this classic tale which follows our hero’s trials and tribulations as he grows from a young boy to adulthood.

Featuring a range of wonderful, engaging characters, David Copperfield is a magnificent coming-of-age and rite of passage story, full of humour, suspense, love and romance; and this production brings this much loved novel to life on the stage with imagination and style.

Performances take place from Wednesday 30th August to Saturday 2nd September at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Stables website and the box office.

If you want to know more about the rehearsal process, check out the blog (1066youththeatre.blogspot.co.uk).

One of the director’s Barbara Ward said: “1066 Youth Theatre will take the audience on a journey into a Dickensian world, creating a thrilling and unique theatrical experience.”

