Young girl, 10, hurt in Ore crash

Part of the A259 was closed to traffic on Saturday (September 23) after a young girl was knocked down in a collision in Ore.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the junction of the A259 Rye Road and Red Lake Terrace at 10.32am after a black Mercedes-Benz Vito and a 10-year-old girl pedestrian were in collision.

A team from the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance were also called to the scene as it was initially feared the girl might have head injuries, which would require a helicopter transfer to a London hospital.

However, after the girl was checked over at the scene, it was found she had suffered more minor injuries than first thought. The girl was then taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.

Police said the driver, a 41-year-old man from Hastings, was unhurt.

The A259 was temporarily closed to traffic while the incident was dealt with.